The Pettis County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pettis County Museum. This is a change from the regular meeting date of the last Monday of the month and was made to accommodate the speaker. The program will be given by Becky Imhauser and will focus on her latest book about Sedalia history. The public is invited.
Pettis County Historical Society to meet next week
