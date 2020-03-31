All Pettis County school districts will remain closed through at least April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, are also canceled during that time period.
This includes La Monte R-IV School District, Sedalia School District 200, Green Ridge R-VIII School District, Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District, Sacred Heart Schools, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District, Smithton R-VI School District, and Applewood Christian School.
“County school superintendents, along with local health and government officials, continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19,” the release states. “The decision to extend the closure of our school districts was made out of great caution for our families and with consideration for guidelines set out by the state and federal governments.”
The release states individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans and social services for those in need. Potential extensions of this closing will be shared as soon as those decisions have been made.
