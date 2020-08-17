Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County have increased by 32.
There are now a total of 599 confirmed cases in Pettis County, according to the Pettis County Health Center. Health center officials also reported a fifth death attributed to the COVID-19 virus in the county. The health center will not release any further information to protect the privacy of the family, according to a post on the health center’s Facebook page.
As of Friday afternoon, there are a total of 137 active cases countywide. Four Pettis County residents remain hospitalized for the COVID-19 virus. The number of individuals returned to normal status is now 457.
Statewide there has been an 11.8% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday. DHSS reported 1,423 new cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 65,270. It also reported 10 deaths, bringing that total to 1,473 since the reporting period began in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.