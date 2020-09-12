Denise Knight, an area farmer, recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Pettis County R-V FFA.
Pettis County R-V FFA will use the funds to assist with chapter scholarships, Career Development Event materials, and to help fund chapter activities and trips this upcoming school year.
“Our chapter is grateful to Denise Knight for this wonderful donation. This donation will make chapter activities more affordable for all students,” Shelly Bagnell, Hughesville FFA sponsor said. “It will also help our senior members who are continuing their education by assisting our scholarship fund, as well as helping our CDE teams acquire materials that are essential to their success. Without this grant, we would not be able to provide all of these opportunities to our members. We would like to say thank you to Denise Knight one more time for nominating us for this.”
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
