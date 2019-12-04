The following students were recently named to the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Allison Ballenger, Kinlee Rae, Kylee Raines, Kevin Zarate, Ruvim Silchuk, Matthew Kozleneko, Ruslan Fayuk, Taylar Arnold, Alyssa Wombles, Gage Killion, Mackenzie Eager.
Eighth Grade: Maisie Richardson, Zoe Richardson, Grace Walker, Kathryn Shane, Alexis Jolly, Karli Smith, Madelyn Willmuth, Valerie Meyer, Cade Fagg, David Thomlinson, Abigail Martin.
Freshmen: Katie Martin, Esther Pichinevsky, Gavin Killion, Elizabeth Gutsman, Lain Tichenor, Brayden Pruitt, Victoria Tkachuk.
Sophomores: Alice Yatskivskaya, Matthew Richardson, Daniel Younger-Loesing, Pierson Tichenor, Kristen Streck, Jackson Weathers, Blaine Kreisel, Nick Crosswhite.
Juniors: Alina Fayuk, Ty Hart, Kristina Kozlenko, Jacqueline Klein, Matthew Slaughter, Carter Weathers, Mason Locke, Aubrey Smith.
Seniors: Margarita Galuha, Vitaliya Galuha, Shelby Young, Emily Gregory, Yana Fayuk, Venessa Garnik, Brittney Perry, Broderick Crawford, Makayla Walbourn, Clayton Hieronymus, Savannah Townsend.
B Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Blaine Arnett, Tanner Johnson, Kaelin Garrigus, Hunter Arnett, Nichole Banner, Tanner Dohrman.
Eighth Grade: Liuba Cosurco, Sherradee Hood, Lilia Galuha, Mason Cornine.
Freshmen: Grant Burson, Tobias Anderson, Cameron Hood, Jeremiah Hursman, Caitlin Chitwood.
Sophomores: Samuel Pichinevsky, Sidney Douglas, Monty Cornine.
Juniors: Gracie Rice, Moses Smolyuk, Mary Cameron.
Seniors: Keaton Halsey, Cameron Slaughter, Megan Knowles, Jennica Swopes, Kylee Burlingame, Shaylen Crosswhite.
