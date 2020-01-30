The following area students were recently named to the Pettis County R-V Junior and Senior High Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Allison Ballenger, Kevin Zarate, Ruvim Silchuk, Matthew Kozlenko, Ruslan Fayuk, Gage Killion, Alyssa Wombles, Makenzie Eager, Taylar Arnold.
Eighth Grade: Maisie Richardson, Zoe Richardson, Grace Walker, Karli Smith, Kathryn Shane, Madelyn Willmuth, Valerie Meyer, Alexis Jolly, Cade Fagg, Liuba Cosurco, David Thomlinson.
Freshmen: Katie Martin, Lain Tichenor, Esther Pichinevsky, Elizabeth Gutsman, Aaron Pruitt.
Sophomores: Alice Yatskivskaya, Matthew Richardson, Daniel Younger-Loesing, Pierson Tichenor, Blaine Kreisel, Nicholas Crosswhite.
Juniors: Alina Fayuk, Kristina Kozlenko, Svetlana Orlov, Jacqueline Klein, Ty Hart, Mason Locke, Carter Weathers, Matthew Slaughter.
Seniors: Venessa Garnik, Shelby Young, Vitaliya Galuha, Emily Gregory, Brittney Perry, Savannah Townsend, Margarita Galuha, Makayla Walbourn, Cameron Slaughter, Borderick Crawford, Jennica Swopes, Yana Fayuk, Megan Knowles, Shaylen Crosswhite.
B Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Tanner Johnson, Blaine Arnett, Hunter Arnett, Nichole Banner, Kaelin Garrigus, Pierce Schwager, Kylee Raines, Kinlee Rae.
Eighth Grade: Sherradee Hood.
Freshmen: Gavin Killion, Caitlin Chitwood, Brayden Pruitt, Cameron Hood, Jace Bales, Grant Burson, Jeremiah Hursman.
Sophomores: Jackson Weathers, Sidney Douglas, Kristen Streck, Monty Cornine, Sophie Walbourn, Samuel Pichinevsky.
Juniors: Gracie Rice, Aubrey Smith, Mary Cameron.
Seniors: Keaton Halsey, Jonathon Slaughter, Wyatt Younger-Loesing.
