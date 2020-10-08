The Pettis County Health Center reported another death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday for a total of 22 since the pandemic began.
Pettis County also added 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,311.
There are now 259 active cases and 1,030 residents have been released to normal activity. Ten county residents are now hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the statewide total of 137,156 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now 2,259 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri as of Thursday afternoon.
