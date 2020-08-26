Since Monday, Aug. 24, the Pettis County Health Center has reported a total of three deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus, bringing the county’s total to eight. In keeping with their practice, health center officials will release no further information surrounding the deaths to respect the privacy of the family members of the deceased.
The total number of cases increased by 10 on Tuesday. There are now 715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County with 122 currently listed as active. Five hundred eighty-five individuals have been returned to normal status. One resident of Pettis County remains hospitalized seeking treatment from the virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 692 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Statewide the total number of cases is listed at 76,636. Fourteen new deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 1,440.
