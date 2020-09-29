Pettis County added 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,130, according to the Pettis County Health Center on Monday.
There are now more than 200 active cases with more than 500 contacts, according to information in Monday’s Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing. There were four new deaths this week, which brings the total to 20.
The positivity rate for the week of Sept. 15-21 has increased to 8.36% from 5.39% for Sept. 8-14. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the goal is to be 5% or lower. There were 145 new cases in Pettis County the week of Sept. 15-21 compared to 80 cases for the week of Sept. 8-14. This is the highest weekly total since the pandemic began.
Monday, the Sedalia School District 200 reported a member of the Smith-Cotton High School football program tested positive for COVID-19. That person is in quarantine at home; the 31 players and coaches who also attended the Sept. 24 practice also will quarantine for 14 days and will monitor any symptoms should they occur.
Due to the number of program members affected, the varsity and JV seasons have been paused. The game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 against Battle High in Columbia is canceled. The Homecoming game against Capital City on Oct. 9 at Tiger Stadium is still scheduled at this time.
The district has reported the positive case to the Pettis County Health Center, as required by Missouri law. With the district’s mandatory mask protocol and social distancing guidelines, additional quarantines are not required at this time.
Sedalia 200 has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to track active positive cases and quarantines among students and staff members. The dashboard will be updated daily; each Monday, district parents, staff members and local media will receive an email roundup of the previous week’s cases. The dashboard is at www.sedalia200.org/Page/1199.
DHSS changed its reporting data Monday. Daily updates are not provided. The state has a total of 123,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, which includes the addition of 8,553 during the last week. There are now 2,074 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri, with the addition of 44 during the last seven days.
DHSS, in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard, will again offer free community testing on Oct. 7 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in the Swine Barn. This will be similar to the testing in June. The exact times will be publicized on the Health Center Facebook page, website and local media.
(1) comment
Who could have seen this coming in a town full of selfish and ignorant people, some of whom have money?
