On Wednesday, the Pettis County Health Center confirmed a second diagnosed case of coronavirus in a Pettis County resident. The case was reported to the health center April 1.
According to a news release, the individual and family are self-isolating at home.
The health center is working to identify who had direct contact with the person. Identified contacts will be placed in a 14-day self-quarantine, provided instructions on how to monitor their health and health center staff will follow-up twice a day to check on their health. Individuals with direct contact who develop symptoms will be referred for testing.
Administrators stressed the importance of receiving information pertaining to the COVID-19 epidemic from reputable sources including the Pettis County Health Center at www.pettiscountyhealthcenter.com, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at www.health.mo.gov and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.
Residents are urged to “continue to stay home, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and check on neighbors.”
If individuals are ill with symptoms of a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, they are asked to call their health care provider. Individuals with no health care provider can contact the Bothwell Walk In Clinic at 660-827-7900 or Katy Trail Community Health at 877-733-5824. Citizens should not walk into a clinic without calling. Testing people without symptoms can lead to false results, according to the release.
Saline County has also reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19.
According to a news release from Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, the results were returned Wednesday by the hospital’s partner commercial laboratory and communicated to the Saline County Health Department. At the point of testing, the patients were advised to self-quarantine at home and given educational materials from the Centers for Disease Control.
The test was conducted at curbside on the exterior of the Fitzgibbon Hospital facility by health care personnel wearing personal protective equipment.
“We have watched the COVID-19 virus as it has moved across our state and knew it would eventually arrive here in Saline County,” Fitzgibbon CEO Angy Littrell said. “Our staff have been preparing for this for some time.
“We are equipped for COVID-19 testing and for caring for potential patients at our hospital,” she continued. “Our team is staying abreast of the developments on all fronts as the nation works to contain the spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.