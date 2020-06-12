The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to nine, according to the Pettis County Health Center. There are a total of 86 cases reported in Pettis County. Seventy-six individuals have been released to normal activities. One individual remains hospitalized.
There will be a community testing event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 15 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Anyone can be tested, even if they aren’t showing symptoms. It is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting health.mo.gov/communitytest or calling 877-435-8411.
The entrance for testing will be Gate 7 on Clarendon Road. From there each vehicle will be stopped at the first tent to verify registration. The vehicles will then be directed to the Swine Pavilion where testing will take place. Once testing is complete, individuals will be directed to exit through Gate 8 back onto Clarendon Road.
The health center will not be posting updates Monday due to the community testing at the fairgrounds.
