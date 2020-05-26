After remaining steady for several days last week, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by two for a total of 72.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, there are five active cases and 66 individuals have been released to normal activities. One person remains hospitalized. As of Friday, 3,019 individuals have been tested in Pettis County.
In the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Tuesday, health officials commented that last week demonstrated the impact protective measures have in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the county did not have any new cases reported from May 18-24.
“The small staff of the Pettis County Health Center cannot be at every place of business in the county. We rely on our community to expect businesses to know and follow the rules put in place to protect everyone,” the health center stated in the briefing.
“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating on Facebook, perpetuated by a few individuals, at least one of which admitted to not reading the public health order, but rather choosing to spread false information to the detriment of the community,” the report continued. “We all have rules to follow to reduce the risk as much as possible for everyone. Traffic lights are not suggestions – when someone runs a light, there can be serious consequences for all involved.”
The health center continues to emphasize the need for individuals to continue practicing the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services when out in public. These include maintaining a 6-foot boundary around oneself, staying home if ill, wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing one's hands and avoiding crowds.
“We know everyone is tired of all the restrictions and wants to get back to normal,” the health center stated in the briefing. “What is normal will look different in the future. We are all looking forward to not staying 6 feet apart. Until then, distance, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, washing your hands and avoiding crowds is our best strategy to get back to something that looks like normal.”
