Following a one-day drop in confirmed COVID-19 cases to single digits on Tuesday, the number of cases reported by Pettis County Health Center officials has risen to double digits.
On Wednesday, 16 new cases were reported in Pettis County, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 786. There are 117 active cases throughout the county. Two individuals are hospitalized with 660 county residents returned to normal activities.
Wednesday, officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 87,213 cases statewide. There have been 1,458 new cases reported since Tuesday. With four additional deaths confirmed, the total number of deaths in the state attributed to the COVID-19 virus is 1,543.
