The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County continues to increase by double digits daily this week as Pettis County Health Center officials reported 14 new cases since Wednesday.
There are now a total of 358 confirmed cases county-wide, which is up from the 344 reported Wednesday. There are 117 active cases, an increase of nine from Wednesday’s totals. Eight Pettis County residents are hospitalized for treatment for the virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 46,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. There have been 1,220 deaths in the state attributed to the virus.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public, all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
