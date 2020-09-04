For the second consecutive day, Pettis County Health Center officials reported single-digit increases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Eight new cases were reported on Friday bringing the total cases to 799. There are 110 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Pettis County. Two individuals remain hospitalized.
Statewide, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 90,215 cases Friday. The number increased by 1,605 from Thursday. Seventeen new deaths were attributed to the virus Friday bringing the total to 1,562.
On Friday, DHSS released the following statement concerning the COVID-19 virus in Missouri.
“Labor Day will mark six months since state officials were notified of Missouri’s first positive case of COVID-19. To date, more than a million Missourians have been tested for the virus with 8.7% of those testing positive. This Labor Day weekend, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is urging individuals to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others around them.”
According to DHSS, it continues to see a significant downward shift in the age range of individuals newly testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As many college-aged students have returned to school and have resumed gathering in groups, reports of COVID-19 have increased in some college towns. Through August alone, nearly 7,000 Missourians ages 18 to 24 have tested positive.
“We are closely monitoring the impact young adults are having on our overall case growth and increased positivity rate in Missouri, as well as how that may be impacting other age groups,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “We need young people to avoid spreading the virus, which can happen even without having symptoms, to their families, coworkers and friends who might be more vulnerable. Stay six feet apart from those you do not live with, wear a mask and wash your hands well and often.”
As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the more an individual interacts with people he or she doesn’t live with and the closer and longer each interaction is, the higher the risk is of getting infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
“People tend to let their guard down during these long holiday weekends,” Williams said in the release. “We don’t want to see people become complacent. We don’t want anyone to contract COVID-19, young or old.
“There are those that may be considered ‘high risk’ and ‘low risk,’ for adverse outcomes, but there is no population that is at ‘no risk,’” Williams continued. “Additionally, while it is more likely that young, healthy people may have mild symptoms and quick recoveries, they may unknowingly carry COVID-19 to someone who is unable to fight off the virus.”
DHSS launched a public awareness campaign this week that highlights the stories of six Missourians who have recovered from COVID-19. The goal of the campaign is to amplify the message that while most young, healthy individuals do recover physically, it can involve emotional struggles due to isolation and virus-associated stigma, financial hardships, and disruption of work, school and activities.
DHSS noted there was a marked increase in positive cases reported Friday due to delayed reporting by one laboratory that reflects at least a few hundred cases over a four-month time period. The laboratory did not report any test results to DHSS until recently.
For more information on COVID-19 in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.