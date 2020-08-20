The number of Pettis County residents with positive cases of COVID-19 increased by eight, according to the Pettis County Health Center on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 650 confirmed cases county wide. The number of hospitalized individuals increased by one on Wednesday. There are now four residents seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus. A total of 142 active cases remain in Pettis County. Five hundred and three individuals have been returned to normal activity.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, bringing the total to 70,675 statewide on Wednesday. Twelve citizens have died since Tuesday from complications from the virus. The death total in Missouri is now 1,258 individuals, according to DHSS reports.
