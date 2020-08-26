According to the Pettis County Health Center on Wednesday, Pettis County saw an increase of eight cases of the COVID-19 virus from Tuesday’s report.
There are now a total of 723 cases in Pettis County. Of those, 123 are active. One person remains hospitalized, and 592 residents have been returned to normal activities.
Statewide, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,426 new cases from Wednesday. There are now a total of 78,062 cases in Missouri. There have been 10 additional deaths in the state attributed to the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total to 1,449.
All residents are asked by federal, state and local health officials to continue to practice social distancing. This includes maintaining a 6-foot distance when in public settings, wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands frequently and avoiding contact with one’s eyes, nose and mouth.
