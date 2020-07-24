Seven more positive COVID-19 cases were added to Pettis County’s total on Friday.
The Pettis County Health Center reported 288 total cases on Friday compared to 281 on Thursday. Of those, 93 are active and 192 have been released to normal activities. Eleven people remain hospitalized. Three deaths have been reported.
Friday marked the smallest and only single-digit daily increase this week in Pettis County.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 39,352 total cases on Friday, which is an increase of about 1,600 from Thursday. There were 1,178 total deaths reported.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public, all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.