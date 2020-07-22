The Pettis County Health Center confirmed an additional 10 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Thirteen people have been released back to normal activities. The total number of individuals returned to normal activity stood at 162 on Tuesday, leaving a total of 77 active cases. There have been two Pettis County residents who have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus. In order to maintain privacy for the families, no further information will be released regarding these cases, according to the health center.
A total of 241 cases have been confirmed in Pettis County. Ten individuals from Pettis County are now hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
Statewide, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 34,762 confirmed cases. DHSS also confirmed 1,143 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
When in public, all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
Health center officials ask individuals requesting information that needs an immediate response to call their office at 660-827-1130. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
