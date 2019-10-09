Three individuals are in custody after Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detectives went to a business Friday looking for an individual with an outstanding warrant.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Officer press release, deputies and Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force detectives went to a business in the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue due to information that a suspect with an outstanding Pettis County warrant was there. The suspect was located inside a room along with several other subjects. A stolen revolver was recovered. Syringes and a baggie of a crystal-like substance were also seized.
Ryan Nelson, of Sedalia, was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Formal charges were not available at press time.
Joseph Marquess has been charged with stealing-firearm. Online court records list he lives in Warsaw while the press release states he lives in Sedalia. He has been issued a $7,500 bond, cash or surety. Arraignment took place Monday in Pettis County Circuit Court and a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday for attorney status.
Brandon Hardesty, of Cole Camp, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Formal charges were not available at press time.
The three subjects were placed on 24-hour holds at the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges from the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.