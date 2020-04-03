The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of cybercriminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to exploit the increased usage of virtual environments.
The office has been using the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force daily updates to keep citizens informed on what to look out for. According to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, citizens should keep an eye out for phishing emails.
“We’ve not gotten any specific complaints although I can certainly say that we have gotten our share of phishing emails and things like that through our email system that are certainly questionable,” Bond told the Democrat. “There have been a lot of additional places that are sending out unsolicited emails to us wanting us to buy products and things like that.”
According to the April 3 task force briefing, recently cyber actors have “engaged in phishing campaigns, launched network attacks against government agencies and private businesses, deployed ransomware to computers, and created fake COVID-19 websites that quietly download malware to victim devices.”
Citizens should be especially careful of clicking on links or downloads.
“You want to make sure that you're looking for unsolicited emails,” Bond said. “Emails from people that you're not aware of. Then you do want to be mindful of emails from people that you do regularly receive from and you want to make sure that the email address that’s coming through is actually from them.
“If a person does get their computer infected where a hacker can be able to go in and take over a person’s computer they can go and download their contacts…” he continued. “Typically they want them to click on a link or download an attached file or something like that and then what that does is that downloads the malware on their computer as well.”
The office said to be wary of emails asking for individuals to verify their personal information to receive their economic stimulus check from the government. Also look out for phishing emails that claim to be related to charitable contributions, fake testing kits, and fake cures and vaccines.
Those working at home, doing online schoolwork and utilizing telework applications should also use caution. Bond said hackers have been exploiting some of those applications, sending emails with fake links or getting into video conference calls and posting pornography or other harmful things.
Individuals should look out for telework software being offered for free or at a reduced price, hijacking of video-teleconferencing and other online communication, and remote desktop access systems being compromised to gain access to data or move the connection into other shared applications.
Bond said the sheriff’s office has not received any complaints about this yet. The office has been made aware of some door-to-door solicitation by people claiming to be testing for COVID-19 or to be selling medicine for the virus. Bond said individuals should contact their local law enforcement agency if they experience this. He advised citizens to get a vehicle description, a license plate number, and any other information that could help law enforcement.
Individuals should also be on alert for counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and personal protective equipment including N95 masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns and gloves.
If an individual believes they have been a victim of an internet scam or cybercrime or if they want to report suspicious activity, they should contact their local law enforcement agency and visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. They should also take their device to a computer professional to make sure it’s adequately cleaned, according to Bond.
The office also has resources available for those who have had their identities stolen.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 660-827-0052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.