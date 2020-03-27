While it is true the coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it for the unforeseen future, one thing that remains a constant is the arrival of spring. With that comes the potential for severe weather and a possible risk of tornadoes.
Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda reminds residents to be mindful of weather conditions.
“In the midst of dealing with the ever-changing events of COVID-19, spring has rolled in and with it we have to begin thinking about storm season as well,” Rooda told the Democrat via email. “As the recommendations and requirements of how we handle the present situation develop we will continue to keep the public updated through the various established mechanisms.”
Even while observing pandemic guidelines, Rooda emphasized that in the event of a storm-related emergency the public should conduct itself as it would any other time.
“Storm shelters will be opened in the event of a Tornado Watch/Tornado Warning and will remain open as they otherwise would be,” she continued. “Residents, of course, are encouraged to maintain the social distancing practices and good hygiene as they currently are. The shelters provide more than adequate space for this to occur. The imminent safety of the public will remain top priority.”
According to the National Weather Service, Missouri experienced 66 tornadoes with three deaths and 38 injuries in 2019. In 2018, there was one death and seven injuries due to tornadoes.
Missouri EMA Acting Director Jim Remillard issued the following information in a press release:
• A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area therefore it’s important to be ready to act quickly if it becomes necessary. Tornadoes can form during thunderstorms.
• A tornado warning means seek shelter immediately because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar causing imminent danger to life and property.
• The safest shelter location is an interior room without windows on the lowest floor.
• Do not seek shelter in a cafeteria, gymnasium or other large open room because the roof might collapse.
• Immediately leave a mobile home to seek shelter in a nearby building.
• Overpasses are not safe. Their under-the-girder-type construction can cause a dangerous wind tunnel effect.
• If you are driving, stop and take shelter in a nearby building.
• If you are driving in a rural area, drive away from the tornado to the closest building. If you cannot get away, stay in your car with your seatbelt on. Protect yourself from flying debris by placing your head in between your legs underneath the window line and covering it with your arms, a coat or a blanket.
• Never drive into standing water. It can take less than 6 inches of fast-moving water to make a slow-moving car float. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away.
More information can be found at Stormaware.mo.gov, which includes videos about how to take shelter from tornadoes in specific locations, how to avoid flash flooding and information about tornado sirens and weather alert radios.
Missourians are also encouraged to utilize Missouri’s Ready in 3 program to create a plan, prepare a kit, and listen for information regarding severe weather emergencies. For more information, visit health.mo.gov/emergencies/readyin3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.