On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson extended Phase 1 of the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan from Sunday, May 31 through Monday, June 15.
Parson issued the following statement as part of his COVID-19 briefing: “We are very pleased with how well Phase 1 has gone so far. Businesses, communities, and Missourians across the state have done a great job of implementing health and safety measures, and we continue to be encouraged by data across the state.”
The “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while helping Missouri recover economically. It is based on four key components: expand testing capacity and volume in the state, expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains, continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity and improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
The briefing states “extending Phase 1 of the plan through June 15 aligns with Governor Parson’s other Executive Orders as well as the state of emergency in Missouri.”
Locally, testing plans are in development for long-term care facilities, according to Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin.
“We are beginning to work on the testing plans with our long term care facilities,” Martin commented via email Thursday evening. “Right now, the emphasis is on those facilities that have had a current case of COVID-19.”
Martin explained when a long term care facility has a case in a staff member or resident, they are required to report that information to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services through a website. Then DHSS will reach out to the facility to offer assistance in setting up testing for staff and residents.
“We have already identified resources for facilities to have testing done at their site and have been working on that coordination when needed,” Martin said. “Congregate care facilities are also required to notify DHSS when there is a positive case. We have made coordination to assist those facilities in testing.”
According to Martin, each facility is responsible for the cost of testing. Those costs can be covered through insurance, grants for the uninsured or DHSS as a last resort.
“A facility may decide to test all staff even without a confirmed case. That is their choice, but is not required at this time,” Martin said. “There is a working group at DHSS that will be meeting to work out the plans for testing all long-term care staff and residents.”
Martin noted more information will be released at a later date from the State.
“I want to assure you that our efforts are showing positive results, and we are still in a good place with all four of our recovery pillars,” Parson said during Thursday’s briefing. “We are extending Phase 1 not because Missouri has taken steps back, but because we want to continue the progress we’ve made and make sure we are fully prepared for Phase 2.”
During Phase 1, citizens may re-engage in economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals in most cases. There are no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families. Additionally, all businesses can be open provided the social distancing guidelines in the health order are followed, according to the briefing.
Local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, on May 22 commended the Department of Health and Human Services announcement that 502 skilled nursing facilities in Missouri will be receiving a total of nearly $165.4 million in additional coronavirus relief funding.
“This is a scary time for older Americans, especially as they are separated from loved ones to help protect their health during this pandemic,” Blunt said in a statement. “Nursing homes have faced a tremendously difficult and important task in trying to keep high-risk seniors safe.
“Those efforts will continue and we need to make sure they have the support they need,” Blunt continued. “The funding announced today can be used for additional personal protective equipment, testing capacity, staffing and more. I will continue working with the administration to give seniors and their families the peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to be sure they are getting the care they need.”
