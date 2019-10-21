The Sedalia Fire Department, 2606 W. 16th St., and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, 319 S. Lamine Ave., will participate in DEA National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit deatakeback.com.
