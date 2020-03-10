Pettis County saw a lower than expected voter turnout in the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary on Tuesday.
Pettis County saw a 23.5% voter turnout, lower than the anticipated 38 to 40% turnout initially predicted by Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada.
There were 6,089 ballots cast out of the 25,964 registered voters in Pettis County. Pettis County stuck with trends across the state with former Vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning his party in both Pettis County and the state of Missouri. Biden received 57.64% of his party’s vote in Pettis County with 1,580 votes. Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders came in second in Pettis County with 893 votes.
President Donald Trump received 97.97% of the Republican Party’s vote in the county with 2,991 votes.
“We had a 23.5% turnout and we obviously estimated about 38 to 40%,” said La Strada. “A lot less than what we expected but it was still pretty good. We were going off the statistics from the last presidential preference primary (when estimating).”
La Strada explained presidential primaries where there is an incumbent president usually have a lower turnout than those without one, however the office had received more absentee ballots than the 2016 election where there was a roughly 40% voter turnout. This was why the office estimated a higher turnout in the 2020 presidential primary election.
“Usually when there’s no incumbent there is usually a real high turnout so it (Tuesday’s election) was a mediocre turnout for the presidential preference,” La Strada said. “I believe it was about a six or seven percent turnout in 2012 (when there was an incumbent president), 40% turnout in 2016 and tonight was 23.5%.”
La Strada said he did not think there was any specific reason for the lower turnout and said he believed the rest of the state was seeing similar turnouts. The election process in Pettis County went “very smooth” according to La Strada and everyone seemed like they were “very happy” and “pleased with everything.”
La Strada said the office was now going to work on preparing for the other upcoming elections this year including the April 7 General Municipal Election.
“I’m always optimistic,” La Strada said. “I always like to give high turnouts, get people geared up. We really thought we were going to get a little bit of a higher turnout but now we just move forward and gear up for the April election."
