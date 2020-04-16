The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered new information from various local agencies in its twice-weekly email briefing Thursday.
The Pettis County Health Center is collecting masks for community organizations to distribute to clients and patients. Those who are able to make masks are asked to make four-ply masks. It is suggested to take a two-ply mask and add two more layers of fabric as masks with filters are more challenging for people who need to wash their mask daily.
Beginning on Monday, the health center will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and at 10 a.m. Fridays until further notice. Starting April 30, the health center will close at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. Normal business hours will resume as the situation stabilizes.
In addition to virtual visits with primary care physicians, Bothwell Regional Health Center is also offering virtual visits for emergency care. Patients can visit brhc.org/er. If you are experiencing a medical emergency and need immediate care, proceed directly to the emergency department.
Katy Trail Community Health is continuing testing at all four of its locations. So far 11 tests have been conducted. Testing is available on an appointment basis and an order from a health care provider is required.
The County of Pettis is alerting citizens to changes in circuit court. If you are a party or witness in a court case scheduled between April 16 and May 1, your case may have been rescheduled. Before appearing in person, contact your attorney, visit www.courts.mo.gov and select the link to case.net to view the case, or call 660-826-5000 ext. 926 or 924.
Precautionary measures that are limiting staff and hours for offices at the Pettis County Courthouse will remain in effect through April 30.
The task force has been releasing daily briefings on Mondays and Thursdays. The briefing is sent via Nixle alert from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. To sign up for local Nixle alerts, visit local.nixle.com/register or text 65301 to 888777.
