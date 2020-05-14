For the second day in a row, Pettis County has not reported any new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, there have been 69 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since testing began in late March. There are 46 active cases, which includes two people who are hospitalized, and 22 people have been released to normal activities. Pettis County reported its first COVID-19 death earlier this week.
Health officials continue to ask residents to use safe social distancing practices as more parts of the county reopen.
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Thursday, there has been confusion in the community regarding the reopening of businesses. All businesses are currently allowed to operate as long as they comply with various health guidelines and requirements based on the type of business.
Restaurants in Pettis County are able to open for dine-in service on Monday provided they meet the social distancing and occupancy requirements as listed in the public health orders from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Pettis County Health Center.
Masks, social distancing and other protective measures are required at businesses like salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo shops, many of which opened last week.
“The decision to open a business within the requirements outlined in the State Public Health Order is up to the business owner,” the briefing states. “There should be no negative comments regarding the decision an individual business owner makes as long as the required protective measures are in place.”
There is no longer a stay-at-home order, but individuals are still asked to stay at home as much as possible. If one must go out for food, work or other necessities, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and maintain a 6-foot distance between non-household contacts.
If you are ill with symptoms of a fever, cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of smell or taste, the health center urges you to call your health care provider.
COVID-19 testing is available at Katy Trail Community Health by calling 877-733-5824 for an appointment, at Bothwell Walk In Clinic by calling 660-826-8833 or visiting brhc.org or at American Family Clinic Urgent Care by calling 660-235-3759.
