State Fair Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa members plan to lace up their sneakers in September and join runners and walkers across the country to raise money to provide leadership and professional development opportunities to community college students.
The first-ever Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Foundation Scholar Dash, a virtual 5K run or walk, will be hosted Sept. 15-30 on a course of choice. The money raised will go to PTK’s Golden Opportunity Scholarship. The public is invited to participate and can register at www.classy.org/event/scholar-dash/e291848. Participants will receive their running bibs via email, and commemorative pins and shirts will be shipped to them.
PTK’s Golden Opportunity Scholarship waives the $60 international membership fee for in-need students and opens the door for academic and transfer scholarships, leadership skills, professional development, workforce training, and much more.
SFCC’s PTK chapter has about 300 members. Macheznie Craig, SFCC Science and Biology lab technician, and Stuart are chapter advisors.
