Pat Sturges, Altrusa International Sedalia chapter president, presented a check to the State Fair Community College Foundation on July 30 on the Sedalia campus. The donation, which was almost $300, will cover HiSET exam fees for two people who want to earn their high school equivalency credentials through SFCC’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program. From left, SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson, Sturges, Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Director Katie Stanley-Dietzman and Foundation Executive Director Mary Treuner. For information about AEL programs and services, which are free, visit www.sfccmo.edu/ael 

 Photo courtesy of State Fair Community College

