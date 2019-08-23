We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapchat,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published.) Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: Altrusa donates to State Fair Community College
- By Democrat Staff
-
- 0
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Joys and rewards, a life well lived
- Bears reserve OTs, TEs take center stage on offense against Colts on Saturday
- Police Reports Aug. 24
- Weekly Report: Pettis County Commissioners to consider budget amendments
- Remembering a second ‘mom’
- Let them walk away
- Injuries to Illinois State trooper 'life-threatening' after shootout in East St. Louis
- Two more freshmen transfer from Boise State football team
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Escaped inmate last seen on Missouri State Fairgrounds
- After five decades, small concession closes
- Cooking Channel show films at state fair
- Final weekend highlights at the Missouri State Fair
- Escaped inmate found near Sedalia
- Smith-Cotton performers take the stage with Foreigner
- Man killed in Sedalia crash
- Police Reports Aug. 16
- Opinion: Lauryn Hill already has a (small) place in Royals lore
- Liberty Park Stadium experiences break-in
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.