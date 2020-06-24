Members of the American Legion George A. Whiteman Memorial Post 642 present a Certification of Citation to Coldwell Banker, Monsees Realty broker, staff and friends for their 33 years of placing American flags along U.S. Highways 65 and 50 for Memorial Day weekend. Phyllis Ross, Post treasurer, and Paul Bennett, Post adjutant, present the citation to Broker Tony Monsees. Looking on are Jill Genes, Pat Monsees, Warren Trivett, Debbie Foster, Pat Reinhart, Cheryl Ames, Sue Gulsin and Lisa Sell.