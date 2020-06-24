2A_DemocratSalutes.jpg

Members of the American Legion George A. Whiteman Memorial Post 642 present a Certification of Citation to Coldwell Banker, Monsees Realty broker, staff and friends for their 33 years of placing American flags along U.S. Highways 65 and 50 for Memorial Day weekend. Phyllis Ross, Post treasurer, and Paul Bennett, Post adjutant, present the citation to Broker Tony Monsees. Looking on are Jill Genes, Pat Monsees, Warren Trivett, Debbie Foster, Pat Reinhart, Cheryl Ames, Sue Gulsin and Lisa Sell.

 Photo courtesy of American Legion

We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com

