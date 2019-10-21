7A_HomecomingRoyalty.jpg

At halftime of the Smith-Cotton High School Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 18, senior Brittany Bobbitt was crowned Homecoming queen and senior Trevon Franklin was named Homecoming king. Princess, not shown, was Anna Parent. Student votes determined the winners. Smith-Cotton defeated Clinton, 45-22.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

