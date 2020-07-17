We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: CHS hosts 48th annual golf tournament
- By Democrat Staff
- Second COVID-19 death reported in Pettis County (1)
