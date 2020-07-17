The 48th annual Center for Human Services golf tournament, sponsored by Starline Brass, was hosted at the Sedalia Country Club July 11-12 and attracted 90 two-man teams. The winners of the Champion Flight, in a close finish, were Wayne Ogle and Adam Nashed with a two-day score of 121. Tied for second, with a score of 122, were the teams of Sean Paul and Bo Kroenke and Christian Corpe and Steven Bode.

From left, SCC Golf Pro Loel Fischer, Wayne Ogle, Adam Nashed and CHS board member and golf committee chair Andrew Treuner.