Church Women United recently hosted its annual Silver Tea and installation of officers for 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish Center. Fr. Joe Corel, of Sacred Heart, conducted the installation. Christmas music was provided by the Sacred Heart School Choir, under the direction of Darren Hartman. From left are Willene Sims, Vernice Jordan, Judi Ebers, Cindy Gerlt, Marilyn Grechus, Tammy Schultz, Sara Antibus, Linda Roe, Sharon Dawley, Mary Thompson, Elaine Ray and Judy Reed. Not pictured is Karen Steele.
