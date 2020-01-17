We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- How GM Brian Gutekunst reinvigorated the Packers’ roster with moves that made both big splashes and little ripples
- Reported cases of the flu increase in Pettis County
- Fairies take up residence in Liberty Park
- Citizens advised to not abbreviate ‘2020’ on legal documents
- Crash Reports Jan. 17
- Police Reports Jan. 17
- Where the top Democratic presidential candidates stand on climate change policy
- Photo: Democrat on Vacation in Antarctica
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested in Pettis County/Sedalia car chase
- Davis sentenced in assault, escape cases
- Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court
- Author writes magical book on Missouri
- Man sentenced in drug-related cases
- Pettis County woman pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
- Inclement weather causes Friday cancelations
- Little Dixie Revival to record first album
- Warming shelter open this weekend
- Winter Storm Watch issued through Saturday
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
Online Poll
Have you ever stayed in an Airbnb?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.