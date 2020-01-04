We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Could it be a roaring '20s for Wildcats? We take a look at the odds
- Tide's Jeudy, Wills declare for NFL draft
- Foul trouble, Richards' big day spell doom for Mizzou at Kentucky
- Wisconsin Badgers get commitment from four-star RB Jalen Berger
- As playoffs begin, Packers' Davante Adams hopes ‘dark horse’ Aaron Jones continues to make him proud
- All abuzz about Bee’s Knees brewery
- JALEN BERGER
- Road to Graduation: High school experience shapes S-C senior
Most Popular
Articles
- Goodbye to Sedalia, hello to new chapter
- Donath donates to Heckart Community Center
- 20 Under 40: Dedicated to keeping Pettis County operating
- Carts missing from Open Door Food Pantry
- S-C Marching Tigers to perform at Valero Alamo Bowl
- Road to Graduation: Sparks stays busy with school involvement
- Several New Year’s celebrations offered in Sedalia
- A look back at 2019
- Road to Graduation: Elliott finds success at Whittier
- Road to Graduation: S-C senior achieves goals, graduates early
Images
Videos
Commented
- Goodbye to Sedalia, hello to new chapter (1)
- City announces Christmas Light Contest winners (1)
- Sedalia Police warn citizens about scammers (1)
- Democrats targeted Trump from the start (1)
- Park board, school district reach agreement on pool (1)
- In defense of grouchy mom (1)
- Photos: Christmas Parade wows nighttime crowd (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.