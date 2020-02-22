The Sedalia Dream Factory granted a Disney World trip to 9-year-old Andrew Fisher, of Carrollton. Andrew, his parents Phillip and Amber Fisher and his sister Maliyah spent six days and nights at Give Kids the World Village in Orlando, Florida. They visited The Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Universal Studios, Sea World and various other parks and attractions. Andrew has cerebral palsy and dystonia. The Dream Factory is a nonprofit organization that grants dreams to seriously and chronically ill children ages 3 through 18. The Sedalia Chapter covers Pettis, Benton, Henry, Cooper, Saline, Lafayette, Johnson and Morgan counties. For more information, contact P.O. Box 972, Sedalia, Mo. 65301 or call 660-827-1561.