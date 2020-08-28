The Benton County Elks Lodge recently presented the Center for Human Services with a $1,000 donation. The money will be used for Benton Country Center for Human Services Social Leisure events. Front row from left, CHS client Andrea Drake and CHS client Brandon Smotherman. Second row, Elks Secretary Vicki Brooke, Elks Exalted Ruler Sherry Blyth, CHS Social Leisure Coordinator Chanisty Lambert and CHS Service Coordinator Debra Hope. Third row, Elks Grant Coordinator Barry White, Elks Grant Coordinator Tim Fink PER, CHS Service Coordinator Tracey Roberts and CHS Service Coordinator Tari Barkley.