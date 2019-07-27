The Sedalia Elks Lodge No. 125 recently contributed $500 to the Center for Human Services, bringing the group’s year-to-date CHS contributions to a total of $34,518. From left are Cameron Scott, lecturing knight; Janice Siron, member; Susan Mergen, CHS development director; Carla Scott, leading knight; Carol Smith, loyal knight; Dean Roe, trustee; Rita Baslee, chaplain; and Bill Monsees, exalted ruler.