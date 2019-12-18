Members of the Genuine Country Music Association recently presented a check for $17,000 to the State Fair Community College Foundation to fund scholarships for students attending SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks. The money was raised at the seventh annual Classic Country Jamboree on Oct. 20 at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark. Over the last seven years, the GCMA event has raised approximately $100,000 for its endowed scholarship. Row one from left: Diane Holmquist, Teresa Graham, Debbie Russell, Lynn Farrell, SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson, John Farrell. Row two: Dawn Drinkard, Rita Keith, Jim Phinney, Laurie Phinney, Loren Woodard, Tom Keith, SFCC Navigator Samantha Schultz, SFCC Foundation Executive Director Mary Treuner.