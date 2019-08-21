One hundred sixty-eight rural fire departments are receiving checks distributed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Forestry Division staff for up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of personal protective gear, communications equipment and wildfire suppression equipment to help increase the fire departments’ capacity to suppress wildfires safely and efficiently. Fire departments are required to match 50% of the funds which are provided by MDC and the U.S. Forest Service, Volunteer Fire Assistance Program.

The Green Ridge Community Fire Department purchased survivor lights and waypoint LED flashlights with their grant. Pictured is MDC Forestry Crew Leader Mike Patton, left, and Green Ridge Fire Chief Tony Turner.