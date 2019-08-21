We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Chanel Iman is pregnant
- Bears coach Matt Nagy on PK derby: 'It's really easy for us to destroy every missed kick'
- Unfazed by competition and still confident in himself, Packers kicker Mason Crosby aims to stick around
- 5 reasons why you should play Pro Football Weekly's UPickem contest
- Governor calls special session to deal with sales tax issue on car purchases
- Rural car sales issue prompts Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call special session
- Here's how Arizona plans to honor Dick Tomey, commemorate USS Arizona on Saturday
- Anna Faris wants Lil Kim on podcast
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Escaped inmate last seen on Missouri State Fairgrounds
- Final weekend highlights at the Missouri State Fair
- After five decades, small concession closes
- Cooking Channel show films at state fair
- Escaped inmate found near Sedalia
- Man killed in Sedalia crash
- Liberty Park Stadium experiences break-in
- Smith-Cotton performers take the stage with Foreigner
- Police Reports Aug. 16
- Opinion: Lauryn Hill already has a (small) place in Royals lore
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.