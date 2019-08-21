2A_DemocratSalutes.jpg

One hundred sixty-eight rural fire departments are receiving checks distributed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Forestry Division staff for up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of personal protective gear, communications equipment and wildfire suppression equipment to help increase the fire departments’ capacity to suppress wildfires safely and efficiently. Fire departments are required to match 50% of the funds which are provided by MDC and the U.S. Forest Service, Volunteer Fire Assistance Program.

The Green Ridge Community Fire Department purchased survivor lights and waypoint LED flashlights with their grant. Pictured is MDC Forestry Crew Leader Mike Patton, left, and Green Ridge Fire Chief Tony Turner.

 Photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation

We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.