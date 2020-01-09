Heber Hunt Elementary School has named its Character Kids for December. The character trait was generosity. Honored are, front row, from left: Ayden Cason, Deacon Vanderpool, Maggie Lee, Madalyn McNeil, Khole Doyle, Zachary Sanders; second row: Jaxon Mays, Hector Linares, Hayleen Gonzalez,Luis Mares, Izayah Richards; third row: Klara Poort, Selina Ramirez, Gunner Wansing, Nathaniel Holland, Dominik Parput; fourth row: Lexi Marbut, Jayce Aker, Gideon Salazar, Jacob Bennett, Wyatt Burks, Alison Linares