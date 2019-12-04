Heber Hunt Elementary School has named its Character Kids for November. The character trait was politeness. Honored are, front row,from left: Hayden Jones, Christina Kandratyuk, Broderick Brown, Rondall Williams, Isaac Alejo, Daxton Haley; second row: Alston Weng, Nataly Lorenzo, Angel Montoya, Brooke Burton, King Brown; third row: Jadyn Vang, Deybi Castanedafigueroa, Ablessyn Kirkwood, Markez Aguilar, AdleighWiegel, Arabella Michel; back row: Ian Davis, Ramon Bolade, Quinn Reque,Mackenley Virgil, Ryker Patton, Naomi Santiago.