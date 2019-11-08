Heber Hunt Elementary School has named its Character Kids for October. The character trait was cooperation. Honored are, front row, from left: Abigail Hensley, Joaquin Cedillo, Phoenix Byrd, Jazzlynn Martinez; second row: Serenity Nease, Cora Singer, Hadlee Dipman, Analia Lorenzo, Lilly Zentner; third row: Harley Andrews, Ellie Devine, Anita Wardstreet, Allie Offineer, Mason Hunter, Lionel Williams; back row: Desmond Hawkins, Ryder Pettis, Avery Case, Isabella Gamayunov, Mia Cavanagh, Zane Comer, Ryleigh Nichols.