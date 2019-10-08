2A_HeberHunt.jpg

Heber Hunt Elementary School has named its Character Kids for September. The character trait was courage. Honored are, row one from left: Liubym Volovodyk, Santiago Marcos-Sebastian, Kenia Cardenas, Gavin Melville, Ashton Whitman, Sara Sue Hansen. Row two: Aliviyah Richards, Neven Debates, Jazlyn Whaley, Galilea Palacios, Anastasia Mitchell. Row three: Anata Brenici, Sylis Ellis, Nissi Linares, Anayeli Matacua, Ashley Carlos Diaz. Row four: Pedro Ramos, Bayler Cromley, Christian Aguilar, Johanna Siangroves, Yeraldi Pedraza, Asher Cason, Richard Dyson.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

