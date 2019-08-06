Breandan Hensley, of Smithton, recently graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Pictured are row one: Eileen Hensley, Breandan’s mother and an Air Force veteran. Row two: Breandan Hensley, 131st Bomb Wing; Aaron Hensley, 131st Bomb Wing; Daniel Hensley, 924th Fighter Wing; Andrew Hensley, father and member of the 131st Bomb Wing. Breandan Hensley will be stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base.