We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: Immanuel U.C.C. donates to C.A.C.T.U.S.
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Pritzker addresses new Metro East restrictions, says decision was not made lightly
- Hybrid Tech Announces Lab Planning & Processing Division for Cannabis and Hemp
- Police Reports Sept. 2
- Photo: Immanuel U.C.C. donates to C.A.C.T.U.S.
- Upcoming local blood drives Sept. 2
- Lamms Lane to close for rail work
- Sedalia Mayor proclaims Constitution Week
- Questionable behavior during 1881 election
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Sedalians arrested for animal abuse
- Three arrested for abandonment of a corpse
- ‘Still Standing’ rap video addresses redemption
- Returning to school in a pandemic: Pettis County Health offers tips for parents
- Inmate dies of apparent medical issue at Pettis County Jail
- Pettis County sees single-digit increase in COVID-19 cases
- Man charged in armed robbery in Sedalia
- Two trailer homes, vehicle destroyed in weekend Pettis County fire
- Pettis County Sheriff Bond talks about COVID effects on office, jail
- Katy Trail Health breaks ground on new location
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Community needs to pull together against COVID-19 (8)
- Pettis County Health Center to host public meeting Aug. 5 (6)
- Pettis County Health Center board approves face mask order (5)
- Petition filed against Pettis County mask mandate (4)
- Gov. Mike Parson focuses on youth in agriculture (3)
- Joe Biden and Catholic teaching (2)
- Letter: Sedalia 200 made wrong choice (2)
- Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Pettis County (2)
- Additional death attributed to COVID-19 in Pettis County (2)
- Letter: Mask mandate not useful (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 8
Online Poll
Do you shop more online or in-person?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.