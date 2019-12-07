Five Smith-Cotton JROTC cadets competed Nov. 22 to become the November Cadet of the Month. These cadets are scored on their knowledge of military history, current events, and the curriculum of the JROTC program. The panel of upper-level cadets selected Freshman Cadet Skylar Brines of Charlie Company as the November Cadet of the Month. From left, Cliff McBride of the 40 & 8 veterans organization, Cadet Brines, and Don Barbour of the 40 & 8.