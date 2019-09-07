Pictured is the latest bike for the public art project. The bike was placed Aug. 11 on the west side of the Pettis County Courthouse lawn at Third Street and South Ohio Avenue. According to Dr. Doug Kiburz, who developed the bike project to coincide with the 52nd annual Wheelman meet, an 82-year-old welder constructed the trike frame from an old potato digger. Shane Walkington was the plasma cutter. Kiburz provided him the “hats” of Sedalia to form the images on the bike including images representing the Queen City of the Prairie, first Cowtown-Rawhide, Cradle of Ragtime, State Fair City, Train Town USA, Tree City USA and a mecca for the arts. Chase McMullin placed the bikes as part of his Eagle Scout Project.