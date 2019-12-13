3A_LCAADonation.jpg

La Monte Community Bank President Dick Hutchison, right, presents a $25,000 donation from the Goppert Foundation and a $25,000 donation from the Oliphant Foundation to Liberty Center Association for the Arts Director Diane Burnett and LCAA Treasurer Joe Fischer on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Goppert and Oliphant foundations are the owners of La Monte Community Bank. Fischer said the donations will go toward remodeling the upstairs at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts.  

 Photo courtesy of Liberty Center Association for the Arts

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.