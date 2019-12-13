La Monte Community Bank President Dick Hutchison, right, presents a $25,000 donation from the Goppert Foundation and a $25,000 donation from the Oliphant Foundation to Liberty Center Association for the Arts Director Diane Burnett and LCAA Treasurer Joe Fischer on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Goppert and Oliphant foundations are the owners of La Monte Community Bank. Fischer said the donations will go toward remodeling the upstairs at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts.