We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Game On: A closer look at how the Huskers and Badgers match up
- Bindi Iriwn wants to 'make a difference'
- James Blunt was 'lucky to know' Carrie Fisher
- Not ready to say goodbye: Boise State's seniors hoping for another home game on The Blue
- Hub Arkush: Was Myles Garrett's attack on Mason Rudolph a felony?
- Senior OLB Ferguson no longer with Huskers
- Five questions with UC Davis writer Bob Dunning
- Appeal ruling in sheriff's lawsuit against commission expected in 2 weeks
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies Saturday morning at Pettis County Jail
- Local woman to participate in Miss Missouri USA
- Trailer destroyed in Wednesday night fire
- Family loses home to fire
- Sedalia Warming Shelter open Monday, Tuesday
- Woman shaves head for cancer, raises $2,500
- S-C JROTC All-Female Raider Team wins national title
- Smith-Cotton graduate returns to Sedalia 200 as security officer
- Volunteers deliver more than meals at Sedalia Senior Center
- Capital improvement projects begin on Missouri State Fairgrounds
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.